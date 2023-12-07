Lancaster's Cole Dickerson and JD Thomas named third team All-Ohio by OPSWA

COLUMBUS – The Division I All-Ohio football teams were announced Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Lancaster senior running back Cole Dickerson and senior linebacker/defensive end JD Thomas were both named third team All-Ohio.

Both players had outstanding seasons to help lead the Golden Gales to a 5-5 regular season record and a berth in the Division I playoffs.

Dickerson, also named the Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division Offensive Player of the Year and first team Division I All-Central District, rushed for 1,155 yards and 16 touchdowns. Dickerson was also selected as the Eagle-Gazette C0-Offensive Player of the Year.

This season, Dickerson stayed relatively healthy most of the year, and he was a game-changer for the Golden Gales. He bookended his season by rushing for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in an opening-season win over Teays Valley. In the final regular-season game against rival Newark, Dickerson carried the ball 23 times for 154 yards and four touchdowns.

“He is a different dude,” Lancaster coach Bryan Schoonover said. “He is so strong, physically, but even more than that, he is one of the most mentally tough kids I have ever been around.”

Dickerson was not only a mainstay on offense, but what made his offensive numbers so impressive was that he was a standout on defense as a linebacker, as well. Even though he took a ton of punishment and hits as a running back, he made plays on defense. He finished with 80 tackles, including 50 solos and seven tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Thomas moved from linebacker to defensive end and had an outstanding season as he finished with 122 tackles, including 69 solos, 20 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Lancaster defensive end JD Thomas gets set to make a tackle on a Hilliard Darby running back during Friday's non-conference game against the Panthers. On Thursday, Thomas was named Division I third team All-Ohio by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

“JD is a guy that loves to compete,” Schoonover said. “He loves the whole idea of competition, and no moment is too big, and no moment is too small for him. He is a great teammate and there is a reason why his teammates elected him as a captain. He is an unbelievable leader. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Thomas, who had to overcome leg injuries the past two seasons, was finally healthy for the entire year, and because of that, he was able to make plays all over the field, averaging 12 tackles per game.

He was also named the Eagle-Gazette Defensive Player of the Year, named first team Division I All-Central District on defense, and was the Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division Kicker of the Year.

