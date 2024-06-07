Lancaster U.S. Women’s Open draws highest attendance in years

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Women’s Open at the Lancaster Country Club welcomed fans from near and far to the 79th installment of the premiere event.

According to Chase Russell, a spokesperson for the event, the competition drew the highest attendance at any U.S. Women’s Open since the 2015 event, which was the last time it was held at the Lancaster Country Club. This year the event was also open for six days as opposed to the seven in 2015.

Russel wrote to abc27 that it “exceeded our goals and expectations”.

Golf fans from near and far enjoying the U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster

The overall fan satisfaction was rated 4.83 out of 5, which is the best score the United States Golf Association has received since they began tracking.

The hospitality sales equaled the best of any U.S. Women’s Open and it was the best year ever for merchandise. The U.S. Women’s Open experienced the highest sales ever, the highest average transaction and the highest ever one-day sales on Saturday in its history.

The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open will be held at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin from May 29-June 1.

