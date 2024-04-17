Lancaster Stormers sign Major League veteran

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Stormers announced the signing of former Major League Baseball right-handed pitcher James Hoyt to the 2024 roster on Wednesday.

Hoyt reached the majors in 2016 with the Houston Astros. The 37-year-old spent part of six years in the big league with Houston, Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Angels, playing in 107 games. Hoyt was relief for all of the games and owns a 4-1 record with a 3.94 ERA.

The Idaho native last played in 2021 with the Angles, finishing the season with Class AAA Salt Lake. Hoyt hadn’t pitched since participating in the Dominican Winter League in 2021-22 until he returned with the Venezuelan League this past winter. Hoyt went 1-1 in 15 appearances for Lara.

Guide to the Lancaster Stormers 2024 season

“Hoyt is a veteran pitcher who has the itch to keep playing and wants to prove himself,”

said Stormers manager Ross Peeples. “We are going to give him a chance to do that. He has good numbers across the board, and will be a veteran presence in our clubhouse to help with our youth.”

Hoyt began his pro career with Yuma as part of the now-defunct North American Baseball League in 2011. He pitched for Edinburg with the league and then Wichita of the American Association in 2012 before joining the Atlanta Braves in 2013.

The Stormers now have 15 pitchers signed to their 2024 roster, but Oscar De La Cruz, who was the 2022 Championship Series MVP, and Junior Mieses’ arrival has been delayed.

The Stormers begin their 20th season and their Atlantic League Championship title defense at Long Island on April 25, returning for their home opener at Clipper Magazine Stadium on April 30 to face the new Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

