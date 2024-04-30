Lancaster Stormers to play home opener tonight

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Stormers home opener is tonight, April 30, at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The game will be against the brand-new Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. The Stormers began their 20th season on April 25 away against the Long Island Ducks.

Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

A DJ will be playing music before the game and the first 1,000 people (18 or older) will receive a Championship Ring Replica.

Guide to the Lancaster Stormers 2024 season

Youth baseball teams in attendance will join the Stormers on the field for Opening Ceremonies.

The highlight of the festivities will be the Championship Ring Ceremony, where the Stormers will be presented with their 2023 Atlantic League Championship Rings.

There will be ceremonial first pitches by Tommy Herr (2006), Butch Hobson (2014) and Ross Peeples (2022 and 2023) in honor of the Stormers’ 20th season.

