Lancaster Stormers ink two more

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Stormers announced the addition of two more players for their 2024 roster on Thursday.

Slugging third baseman Cristian Santana and righthanded pitcher Carter Raffield mark the 18th and 19th members under contract with the Stormers this season.

Santana’s first professional experience was with the LA Dodgers in 2014, first coming to the United States in 2017. With Class A+ Rancho Cucamonga in 2018, Santana batted .274 with 24 home runs, earning 109 runs. At Class AAA Oklahoma City in 2021 the Dominican Republic native hit .311 with eight home runs in 91 games.

Guide to the Lancaster Stormers 2024 season

In 2022 with Cincinnati at the Class AAA Louisville affiliate, Santana hit .271 with 67 RBI. In 2023 the 27-year-old spent a short time with Staten Island and Lake Country (WI) in the American Association. Between them, Santana hit .238 with four homers.

“Cristian is a bat that will fit in the middle of our order,” said Stormers General Manager Ross Peeples. “We received really good reports on him; supposedly he has a lot of tools.”

Raffield hasn’t played since his second season in 2021 at Clemson University. The pitcher was signed in 2022 by the Cincinnati Reds but was released in the middle of last season.

Lancaster Stormers announce 2024 promotional schedule

“Raffield’s a big guy that has batted injuries and has, more or less, gotten the short end of the stick,” Peeples said. “He’s healthy now and ready to get going. We have heard he is an awesome kid with a good arm, and we are happy to give him this opportunity.”

The Stormers begin their 2024 campaign on April 25 at Long Island, returning home to Clipper Magazine Stadium on April 30 to face the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.