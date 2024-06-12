Lancaster Stormers infielder leading Atlantic League

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Stormers are on a hot streak.

The Stormers have won 14-straight games; Lancaster hasn’t lost a game since April 25, when they dropped one in a doubleheader against the Long Island Ducks.

Their streak includes defeating the:

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars (11-0, 7-4, 10-4)

Charleston Dirty Birds (6-3, 9-3, 9-5) & (9-6, 9-2, 7-4)

Staten Island Ferry Hawks (7-2, 3-2, 6-3)

Long Island Ducks (5-4)

They are currently in the middle of a three-game away series against Hagerstown. They defeated the Flying Boxcars 5-2 on Tuesday and face them again tonight at 6:30 p.m. The Stormers are second in the North Division of the Atlantic League with an overall 24-18 record.

Lancaster Stormers announce 2024 promotional schedule

Stormers infielder Cristian Santana is currently leading all Atlantic League batters with a batting average of .423 and a league-leading 47 RBI.

The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native played with the L.A. Dodgers organization from 2014-21 and the Cincinnati Reds organization in 2022. Santana spent 2021 and 2022 at the Class AAA level, batting .311 for Oklahoma City in 2021.

In 2018 he tied for the most home runs in the California League with 24 home runs and led the league with 109 RBI with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the league champions.

The 6’3″, 215-pound infielder is now helping the Stormers maintain their winning streak.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.