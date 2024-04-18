Lancaster Stormers holding player meet and greet

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Stormers are holding an event for the public to meet the 2024 Stormers players.

The event will be on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Lancaster Marriot and Convention Center at Penn Square (25 S Queen St).

The event is free.

There are four former MLB players on the 2024 roster who will be in attendance including:

Caleb Baragar (SF 2020-2021)

Isan Diaz (MIA 2019-2021, SF & DET 2023)

James Hoyt (HOU 2016-2018, CLE 2019, MIA 2020, LAA 2021)

Trayvon Robinson (SEA 2011-2012)

There are four local athletes on the squad who will be in attendance including:

Nick Lucky, Cocalico High School

Kyle Hess, Donegal High School

Niko Hulsizer, Governor Mifflin High School

Joseph Carpenter, Cedar Crest High School

Guide to the Lancaster Stormers 2024 season

The Stormers are entering their 20th season of competition and will be seeking their third consecutive Atlantic League Championship. This season also marks the first campaign under their new name.

Last season the Stormers finished 62-68 on the way to claiming their back-to-back titles.

According to the Atlantic League, the Stormers had the second-most fan attendance in the league last season with an average crowd of 4,049 per game.

The Stormers will open their season at Long Island against the Ducks on April 25. Lancaster’s home opener in Clipper Magazine Stadium is slated for April 30; they will face the new Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the competition.

