Lancaster Stormers holding free Fan Fest

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Stormers are holding a free Fan Fest on Saturday, April 20 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Stormers will host a free spring training game against the newest Atlantic League team the Hagerstown Flying Box Cars.

The accompanying Fan Fest will feature a magnetic schedule giveaway, player autographs, catch on the field before the game and free admission to the Kreider Farms Kids Park.

There will also be new Stomers gear available for purchase at the team store and special deals on tickets at the BCF Group Box Office.

Guide to the Lancaster Stormers 2024 season

The ticket deals, only available in person on Saturday beginning at noon, are as follows:

$4.30 Field Box Seats to Opening Night

$24 all-you-can eat Hess’s BBQ buffet and ticket to Opening Night

4 Field Box Seats for $20.24

25 Person Suite for a weekday game in May for $450

$10 off Barkstormers memberships for Wednesday’s pup-friendly games

Solvit Academy Children’s will also be hosting a Business Fair on the concourse.

The festival begins at noon with first pitch slated for 1 p.m.

