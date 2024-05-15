Lancaster Stormers bring back veteran pitcher

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Right-handed pitcher Kyle Johnson is returning to the Lancaster Stormers the team announced on Wednesday.

“Kyle is a guy we know, and we are short on pitching right now,” said Stormers manager Ross Peeples. “He has a good arm and has grown as a pitcher. We wanted to give him this chance.”

Johnson previously pitched for the Stormers in 2021 for a short time. He played in seven games, starting one, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

The now 30-year-old was signed by the Chicago Cubs the following season, appearing in 32 games with Class AA Tennessee and two for Class AAA Iowa. Last year Johnson pitched for the Milwaukee Milkmen in the American Association, appearing in six games.

Johnson also previously pitched for the New York Yankees.

The Stormers are currently third in the North division of the Atlantic League with a 7-8 record. After being rained out yesterday, the Stormers plan to start a two-game series at the Maryland Blue Crabs tonight at 7:05 p.m. They return home on Friday for a double header against the York Revolution to begin a four-game series.

