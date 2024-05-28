Lancaster Stormers add infielder to roster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Stormers manager Ross Peeples announced the addition of infielder Kyle Kasser to the team on Tuesday.

Kasser was drafted by the Kansas City Royals from the University of Oregon in 2018. The left-handed hitter spent two years in the Kansas City system before signing with the Los Angeles Angels after the pandemic. Kasser played in Class AAA with Salt Lake in 2022 where he hit .299 in 22 games.

Last year the 22-year-old played with Sioux City in the American Association where he posted a .278 with two home runs and 30 RBI.

“Kasser is a solid all-around player,” said Peeples. “He’s known for his defense and

sprays the ball around offensively. He has a really good baseball IQ and will be able to

help us across the board.”

The Stomers are currently second to last in the North division of the Atlantic League with an 11-18 record. They start a three-game slate at the Staten Island Ferry Hawks tonight at 6:30 p.m. Starting pitchers Brad Markey and Brady Tedesco were just placed on the seven-day injured list. Neither of them has pitched since getting injured early in May.

The Stormers will return home to Clipper Magazine Stadium on Friday to start a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.