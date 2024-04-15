Lancaster Stormers 2024 coaching staff unveiled

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Stormers and manager Ross Peeples announced the coaching staff for the 2024 season on Saturday.

Peeples revealed that all of the coaching staff will be returning with the addition of one new member. Outfielder Trayvon Robinson will be a player/hitting coach, which he served as unofficially in the 2023 season.

“We are thrilled to be returning our entire coaching staff,” said Stormers president and

general manager Mike Reynolds. “We feel strongly about having consistency in our

clubhouse.”

Outfielder Trayvon Robinson will be a player/hitting coach, which he served as unofficially in the 2023 season.

Robinson played for Lancaster from 2016-2018 before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Class AAA Indianapolis Club in 2019. Robinson returned to the Stormers in 2021, sat out the beginning of 2022, returning in June, and has played a crucial role with the Stormers in earning their back-to-back championships.

Guide to the Lancaster Stormers 2024 season

“Adding Trayvon to our team as a player/coach only enhances our already successful staff,” Reynolds said.

Peeples remains at the reigns of the Stormers, entering his seventh season with the team. Peeples owns a 392-288 record from the past six seasons. Peeples was named the Atlantic League’s Manager of the Year in 2017, led the team to the playoffs in 2018 and has secured the Atlantic League title the last two seasons.

The former left-handed pitcher spent ten seasons with Lancaster’s pitching staff, playing in 374 games for the former Barnstormers. Peeples served as the team’s bench coach from 2015-2017 before becoming the manager.

Jeff Bianchi is returning for his fourth season with the Stormers, now acting as hitting coordinator. The former Lampeter-Strasburg player will work with the Stormers for home games and selected away games.

Lancaster Stormers announce 2024 promotional schedule

Mark Johnson will enter his third campaign as the Stormers pitching coach. The former first round pick of the Houston Astros was a coach in the Detroit system for 15 years before coming to Lancaster.

Former Major Leaguer Troy Steffy is entering the fifth season in his role as bench coach and head of baseball operations. The Lancaster resident has worked with Toronto, Tampa Bay and Houston and has a background in physical training for athletes. Steffy oversees the clubhouse operation, coaches first base, assists Peeples with game management and helps with the business side of the baseball management.

The Stormers will begin their 20th season of Atlantic League play, and their quest for a three-peat championship, on April 30.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.