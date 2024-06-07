Lancaster Stormers on 10-game win streak

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Stormers are hot.

The Stormers are currently riding a 10-game win streak. They have not lost a game since one of the doubleheaders against the Long Island Ducks on April 25.

Their streak includes defeating:

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars (11-0, 7-4, 10-4)

Charleston Dirty Birds (6-3, 9-3, 9-5)

Staten Island Ferry Hawks (7-2, 3-2, 6-3)

Long Island Ducks (5-4)

The Lancaster Stormers are 20-18 and tied for second place with the State Island FerryHawks in the North Division of the Atlantic League. Their neighbors the York Revolution are currently in first place in the division with a 23-15 record.

To celebrate their streak, the Stormers are offering field box seats to any 2024 regular season home game for just $10 until Sunday, June 9.

The Stormers begin a three-game away series against the Charleston Dirt Birds tonight at 6:35 p.m. Lancaster will stay on the road from June 11-13 to take on the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. The Stormers return home to Clipper Magazine Stadium for a three-game series against the High Point Rockers from June 14-16.

