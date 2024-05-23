Lancaster senior Xavier Goss had no trouble getting involved in various school activities

LANCASTER − Xavier Goss had no trouble getting involved during his four years at Lancaster High School.

"I've really bought in throughout my four years of high school," the school's Outstanding Senior for 2024 said. "I've been a part of a lot of different groups and activities, whether it's service organizations, sports. And every day I try to walk through the halls and have a smile on my face and try to be a positive impact on others around me."

Lancaster High School Outstanding Senior Xavier Goss stands inside of one of the hallways at Lancaster High School on April 10, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio.

Goss said he wants everyone to have a good day and try to help those who are not.

He played football for LHS for four years and earned three varsity letters, along with being team captain twice. Goss also played baseball for two years.

He is also a member of a bible club at the school called First Priority. Goss was also a Key Club member as a sophomore and was inducted into the National Honor Society last year, among other activities.

He will graduate with a 4.3 grade point average and will study business administration at Ohio University in the fall.

As for success in both in and out of the classroom, Goss said his father told him to do everything to the best of his ability.

"Just making sure you put everything you can into each different thing," Goss said. "Sometimes you have to separate things and compartmentalize them and kind of structure your day like 'At this time I'm doing this and not thinking about anything else.' At LHS we're so grateful to have the opportunities that we do and the support to do them."

For next year's incoming freshmen, Goss said they should not be afraid to get involved in school.

"No matter what it is," he said. "Whether it's sports or clubs, the arts, singing with choir or instrumental music or drama. Whatever it is, get involved. It's going to make the experience that much better. You're going to be more connected and you're going to develop close friendships with those around you that are part of those things as well. It makes school feel way more worth it."

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster senior Xavier Goss took part in numerous school activities