Lancaster, Pa. native to represent Poland at IIHF Men’s World Championship

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Goaltender John Murray from Lancaster, Pennsylvania will be playing for Poland in the top division at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Men’s World Championships.

Murray last played in the United States 11 years ago. Murray played for various Pennsylvania teams throughout his career including the Reading Royals and the defunct Johnstown Chiefs.

Murray spent the 2023-24 season with GKS Katowice, a professional ice hockey team in Katowice, Poland. He appeared in 30 games with a 25-4 record. Murray posted a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Lancaster native executed one shutout.

The 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will take place May 10-26 in Czechia, Prague, Ostrava.

