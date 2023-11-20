Lancaster’s JD Thomas is the 2023 Eagle-Gazette Defensive Player of the Year

LANCASTER – At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, JD Thomas wasn’t your typical defensive end, mainly because he had to go against much bigger players on opponents’ offensive line.

What he lacked in size, Thomas made up for in quickness and smarts, and he parlayed that into a tremendous senior season for the Lancaster football team. Thomas, who had to overcome leg injuries the past two seasons, was finally healthy for the entire year, and because of that, he was able to make plays all over the field, averaging 12 tackles per game.

For his efforts, Thomas is the 2023 Eagle-Gazette Defensive Player of the Year.

“I have worked so hard to get where I am, and I am very grateful and thank everyone who has gotten me here, but it is definitely something I worked hard for,” said Thomas of winning the Player of the Year award. “It just felt amazing to be out there the whole year and not have to worry about an injury.”

Thomas finished the season with 122 total tackles, including 69 solos, 20 tackles for loss and five sacks.

“My mindset coming into the season was I wanted to enjoy playing game,” Thomas said. “I love playing defensive end, and I wanted to show that I’m a player and that I can be on the field making plays. I just wanted to get as many tackles as I could and be a big-time contributor and be where I needed to be.

“At the beginning of my high school career, I was a safety and an outside linebacker, and we ended up losing a couple of defensive linemen and I had to step in at defensive end.”

Thomas, who was also an outstanding kicker for the Gales, earned first team Division I All-Central District honors and was first All-Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division.

When he was first moved to defensive end, Thomas wasn’t sure how it would go because of his size, but he quickly realized he could use that to his advantage, which is why recorded so many tackles for loss.

“It was difficult at first because I was smaller than most of the guys I was going up against,” Thomas said. “I was just trying to contribute any way I could, and I ended up liking it and was able to make plays. Then, I realized I could use my quickness.

“I would kind of feel out the offensive lineman at the beginning of the game, and once I figured them out, I was able to get around them and I think it surprised them a little bit because I was able to get around them quicker than most guys they had been playing against.”

It was hard for teams to run outside against Thomas, who did a great job of setting the edge, as well as putting pressure on the quarterback, and he even ran running backs down from the backside, thanks to his quickness.

More than anything, the thing that stood out for Thomas was the fact you could tell he was having fun and thoroughly enjoyed playing the game. Each game he just seemed to get better and better, and with that, came more and more confidence.

“Having confidence in what you are doing is huge,” Thomas said. “It helps a lot, and you can tell when someone plays with confidence, but at the same time, having the right amount of confidence is the key, to not being too full of yourself. I just wanted to make plays and have fun while doing it.

“Knowing that football is a high school sport, you should be having fun. It’s not like a job. It’s your sport that you want to be playing. That’s been the best part of all of it, I had a lot of fun playing the game of football, which is the way it should be.”

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

