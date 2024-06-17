Lancaster’s immigrant and refugee soccer tournament returning

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Unity Cup is coming back for the second year in July.

The adult men’s soccer tournament celebrates the immigrant and refugee community in Lancaster. The competition begins on July 27 at Community Park in Lancaster Township and runs for eight weeks. The Championship game will be on Saturday, September 14.

The World Cup-style event features a $1,000 grand prize. Registration, which is open for teams now, is $100 per team and comes with tournament jerseys. Teams can have up to 14 players.

Almost a dozen teams have already registered.

“I like playing in the tournament because it allows me the opportunity to engage with my friends and make new ones,” said Team Ecuador captain Xavier Molina. “It’s also served as a testament that soccer is very much present here in Lancaster. There’s talent, dedication and passion. I’m looking forward to this year!”

The Unity Cup is hosted by the Lancaster Recreation Commission whose mission is to offer quality and affordable recreation and learning opportunities to Lancaster residents. They have been operating since 1909.

