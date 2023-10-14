Lancaster gives Pickerington Central everything it can handle, but falls just short

LANCASTER — Down by seven with under two minutes left to play, the Lancaster Golden Gales were closing in on a potential upset of Pickerington Central.

The Golden Gales, having trailed 14-0 early in the first quarter, were looking at a 21-14 deficit and the ball in their hands with second down and 14 yards to go at the Tigers’ 26-yard line. The Golden Gales were forced away from their strong run game into a passing situation but thought they had the perfect call. However, when Brody Burke’s pass spiraled toward Kameron Griffith down the sideline, Pickerington safety Amare Spiva jumped the route and intercepted the pass, and returned it deep into Lancaster territory, sealing the 21-14 victory for the Tigers.

“The kids played their guts out and I’m so proud of them,” Lancaster coach Bryan Schoonover said. “At the end of the day, we had a chance to tie and we just weren’t able to finish it.”

That Lancaster (4-5) was in a position to tie or go for the win late in the game was a testament to the resilience of the Golden Gales. Lancaster could not get much going on its first two offensive drives and even got stopped short of a first down on fourth-and-one at its own 22 midway through the first quarter.

Pickerington Central (6-3) took over on the Gales’ 22 already up 7-0 and only needed three plays to find the end zone. Quarterback Rocco Williams found Kaejuan Alexander on a running back screen pass and Alexander did the rest, taking it 17 yards for the touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-0 with three minutes left to play in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Golden Gales’ offense finally started to click. Burke connected on a pair of passes to Dylan Bird for a combined 36 yards and Gunner Richards busted off a 24-yard run to get the ball into the red zone. Cole Dickerson finished off the drive with a tough three-yard run that landed him in the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-7.

Pickerington Central had a key drive to start the second half, running the ball five times for 80 yards that was capped off with a 38-yard touchdown run by Anthony Madison III to put the Tigers back on top by two scores. The Tigers managed only 21 rushing yards in the first half but went for 129 yards in the second half, which proved to be a key to victory.

The Golden Gales responded with an unbelievable drive that started on their own 15 with 10:22 left in the third quarter. The Golden Gales offense was on the field for the next 22 plays, converted two fourth downs, and ran a total of 11:52 off the clock that ended with a gutsy 4th-and-goal touchdown pass from Burke to Dickerson to make it a 21-14 game.

Needing a stop on defense, the Golden Gales forced the Tigers into a 3rd-and-7 from its own 23, but Williams converted with a 26-yard scramble and then followed it up with a 38-yard pass to Sherone White Jr. to get the Tigers into the red zone.

But the Golden Gale defense finally got the stop that it needed, with safety Jackson Burke jumping in front of Williams’ pass into the end zone for the interception. It gave the Golden Gales the ball back at its own 20 with 6:35 left to play for its final drive.

The loss marked the home finale for the Golden Gales and its 14-player senior class, including the entirety of its running back corps of Dickerson, Richards and Xavier Goss. Dickerson continued his strong season from the fullback position, running the ball 32 times for 119 yards and one touchdown, with 83 of those yards coming in the second half. Richards added 77 yards on 11 carries and Goss gained 14 yards on eight carries.

“I love this group,” Schoonover said of the seniors. “We’ve got at least two games left with them and we’ve got to get it going. But I’m proud of our guys and we fought hard tonight.”

Williams led Pick Central’s offense as he threw for 162 yards and a touchdown while completing 13 of 17 passes, while Madison III led the Tigers with 64 rushing yards and two scores.

The Golden Gales will finish the regular season next week with a road trip to Newark to take on the rival Wildcats (2-7).

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Late drive comes up empty as Lancaster falls short against Tigers