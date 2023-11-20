Lancaster’s Cole Dickerson is the 2023 Eagle-Gazette Co-Offensive Player of the Year

LANCASTER – Lancaster fans saw a glimpse of what Cole Dickerson could do a year ago, but nagging injuries prevented him from showing his full potential.

This season, the senior running back stayed relatively healthy most of the year, and he was a game-changer for the Golden Gales. He bookended his season by rushing for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in an opening-season win over Teays Valley, and in the final regular-season game against rival Newark, Dickerson carried the ball 23 times for 154 yards and four touchdowns.

“He is a different dude,” Lancaster coach Bryan Schoonover said. “He is so strong, physically, but even more than that, he is one of the most mentally tough kids I have ever been around. There is nothing that fazes him.”

For his efforts, Dickerson is the 2023 Eagle-Gazette Co-Offensive Player of the Year. He shares the honor with Bloom-Carroll junior quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong.

“It is a great honor," Dickerson said. "Coming into last year, I felt like I had the potential, and the sky was the limit but injuries kind of got in the way of that a little bit, so coming into this year, I felt like I had all the fire in the world, and I think this award just shows that I had a great season because of all the hard work I put in.”

Lancaster senior running back Cole Dickerson rushed for 1,155 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is the 2023 Eagle-Gazette Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Dickerson, who was also named the Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division Offensive Player of the Year and first Division I All-Central District, rushed for 1,155 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He took a lot of pride in not getting tackled on the first hit, and most of his yards came after first contact.

“I take that back to my coaches in peewee football,” Dickerson said. “They always talked about being grateful to your lineman. To me, they are the ones in the trenches, and they are getting hit every play and they are always getting hit no matter what I’m doing, so in the back of mine, I knew they were pushing for me, so I needed to push a little bit more for them. That’s where that comes from.”

Dickerson was not only a mainstay on offense, but what made his offensive numbers so impressive was that he was a standout on defense as a linebacker, as well. Even though he took a ton of punishment and hits as a running back, he was making plays on defense.

He finished with 80 tackles, including 50 solos and seven tackles for loss.

“I just wanted to do whatever I could to help our team win,” Dickerson said. “When we lost our playoff game the way we did, there were a lot of emotions because I knew I left everything on the field. It was a bittersweet ending, but looking back on it, I know I gave it everything I had, and I have no regrets.”

The Gales lost their first-round playoff game on the road against Westerville North when the Warriors kicked a field goal with no time left to pull out a 31-28 victory.

Lancaster finished with a 5-5 regular season mark, its best record since 2018. In each of those five wins, Dickerson played a major role in the Gales securing a victory. They lost several close games that could have gone either way.

“You could see the program is trending in the right direction and we were better than what our record indicated,” Dickerson. “We were close and moving forward, we need to keep playing with confidence and bring back the winning tradition of Lancaster football. I feel like we set the tone in getting the program moving in the right direction and I’m proud of that.”

Dickerson, who is also an outstanding wrestler who placed in last year’s state wrestling tournament, played with determination and fire. He just put his head down and worked, ran hard, played defense, and never complained. He is a coach’s dream.

He is one of those rare players who was able to push himself to the limit and just kept coming at you, even when you wondered how he had anything left in the tank.

“It goes back to my coaches and my parents when I first started playing,” Dickerson said. “They said you need to be that guy, the one your team can on no matter what, and I took that to heart.”

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on X @twil2323.

