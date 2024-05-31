Lancaster’s 48th Red Rose Run returns this weekend: Details & road closures

THE CITY OF LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 1,000 runners are lining up to partake in the 48th annual Red Rose Run in downtown Lancaster this weekend.

According to the City of Lancaster, this year’s Red Rose Run will begin on Saturday, June 1 at 8 a.m. Participants can join in a pre-race stretch session at 7 a.m., which will be led by Chelsea Christmas from At Her Core Fitness.

The kid’s run will begin around 9:30 a.m.

Hungry spectators and participants will be able to fuel up with Oola Bowls and Boba Thai Cafe, which will be on site. The City says that participants 21 and over can also grab a drink at the post-race beer garden.

Wristbands are available for $5 at the same-day registration stand.

During the course of the race, there will be several street closures. Parking restrictions will also be enforced.

The 100 and 200 blocks of North Queen Street will be closed starting at 5 a.m. The racecourse will be closed at 7:30 a.m. and will reopen once it is deemed safe by police.

There will be no parking and enforced towing in the following areas:

100, 200, 300 N. Queen St.

First block E. Walnut St.

First block E. Lemon St.

100, 200, 300 blocks of N. Duke St.

First and 100 blocks S. Duke St.

The Red Rose Run event will wrap up around 11:30 a.m. with the 100 and 200 blocks of N. Queen St. reopening to vehicle traffic at approximately 1 p.m.

According to the City, bib pick-up will be available on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lancaster City Welcome Center at 38 Penn Square. You can also get your bib on the morning of the race from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the Ewell Plaza at the 100 block of North Queen Street.

Although advanced registration has ended, same-day registration will be available at the Ewell Plaza on Saturday until 7:30 a.m.

