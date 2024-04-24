Lancashire second XI century for Flintoff's son Rocky

Andrew Flintoff scored 3,845 runs and took 226 wickets for England in Test matches [Getty Images]

Rocky Flintoff, the teenage son of former England all-rounder Andrew, has made his maiden century for Lancashire second XI.

Flintoff compiled 116 from 165 balls against Warwickshire on Tuesday in the first innings of a four-day Second XI Championship match at Edgbaston.

The 16-year-old brought up his century on day two with a late cut for a single off left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott.

Flintoff shared a 39-run partnership with his elder brother Corey and also enjoyed a century stand with England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, who is skippering Lancashire seconds as he works back to full fitness after a back injury.

His innings included 11 fours and three sixes before he was out caught attempting an expansive drive off Lintott.

He made his Lancashire second XI debut earlier this month and last week hit an unbeaten half-century against Durham at Old Trafford.

Andrew played 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for England between 1999-2009 and famously played a key role in England's historic Ashes victory in 2005.

He was captain between 2006 and 2007 and moved into television presenting after his cricket career, joining Top Gear in 2019 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Flintoff suffered injuries sustained in an accident while filming BBC show Top Gear in December 2022.

He was involved in England men's limited-overs coaching set-up last summer and was named head coach of Northern Superchargers men's team in The Hundred in November 2023.