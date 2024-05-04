Lancashire face innings home defeat against Kent

Vitality County Championship, Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two)

Kent 261: Evison 71*, Stewart 45, Crawley 41; Williams 3-44, Lyon 3-50, Balderson 3-67

Lancashire 92: Hurst 36; Gilchrist 6-24, Agar 4-35 & 119-4: Jennings 40; Gilchrist 2-32

Lancashire (3 pts) trail Kent (4 pts) by 50 runs with six second-innings wickets remaining

Nathan Gilchrist took a career-best 6-24 to help Kent take complete control of their County Championship match with Lancashire in Manchester.

The hosts were made to follow on after being bowled out for 92 in just 30 overs as Gilchrist and Wes Agar (4-35) made the most of the cloudy conditions.

Lancashire then lost three wickets for as many runs late in the day to finish on 119-4, still 50 in arrears.

In the 40 minutes’ play that had been possible before lunch, resuming on 203-7, Kent went on to total 261.

Joey Evison ended the innings unbeaten on 71 - and the value of his 198-minute innings was soon apparent when Lancashire collapsed to 40-7 inside 18 overs.

Luke Wells edged Agar to Jack Leaning to depart for 10 before four wickets went down for five runs in 10 balls.

Josh Bohannon cover-drove Gilchrist for four but lost his middle stump next ball when he inside-edged an attempted pull into his wicket. Next over, skipper Keaton Jennings nicked behind to Harry Finch for four when caught half-forward by Agar, who then trapped Tom Bruce lbw first ball.

George Bell then nicked Gilchrist, who had George Balderson caught at slip by Joe Denly to leave Lancashire in tatters.

And the mayhem continued when Tom Hartley’s wild slash to a ball outside the off stump found the hands of Zak Crawley and gave Gilchrist his fourth wicket.

Lancashire did at last show some defiance from Matty Hurst, who hit three fours and two sixes in an innings of 36 that did at least take his side past 61, their lowest first-class score against Kent, made at Old Trafford back in 1884.

But Hurst pulled straight to Crawley at deep midwicket off Gilchrist, who ended the innings when Will Williams edged to give Finch his fourth catch.

In their second innings, Wells helped put on 50 with Jennings, who put on a further 51 with Bohannon.

But Bohannon was caught by Leaning off Evison for 31 when attempting a drive, then Jennings was brilliantly stumped by Finch off Lancashire old boy Matty Parkinson for 40 and nightwatchman Williams lasted just two balls.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.