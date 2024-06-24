Lancashire dominate Kent with Bohannon and Wells tons

Josh Bohannon ended unbeaten on 182 after a record stand with Luke Wells [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division One, Spitfire County Ground, Canterbury (day two)

Kent 244: Muyeye 59, Compton 55; Balderson 3-38, Lyon 3-62

Lancashire 402-4: Bohannon 182*, Wells 150; Swanepoel 2-61

Kent 1pts, Lancashire 7pts

Josh Bohannon and Luke Wells put on a record stand of 312 for Lancashire as they pummelled Kent on day two of their County Championship game at Canterbury.

Bohannon was unbeaten on 182 while Wells hit exactly 150 as the visitors closed on 402-4, a first-innings lead of 158.

Lancashire batted through two full sessions without losing a wicket before Kent finally took a mini-cluster after tea. Beyers Swanepoel had their best figures with 2-61.

Lancashire resumed on 38-1 and it was 168-1 at lunch, after which the batters enjoyed a race to three figures, which Bohannon won when he cut George Garrett for four through backward point.

Wells reached the landmark in less satisfying fashion, swishing Matt Parkinson through the vacant slip cordon for two.

They soon overtook the biggest stand for any wicket between these two sides, eclipsing the 229 between Rob Key and Ed Smith at Tunbridge Wells in 2004 and taking Lancashire to 305-1 at tea.

Wells swept his way to 150, steering Parkinson for two, but he finally fell in the 84th over, caught off Marcus O’Riordan at first slip by Charlie Stobo.

Stobo got his maiden championship wicket when George Bell dragged a leg-side delivery on to his off-stump off the back of his bat and, having sat on a balcony for six hours, George Lavelle got a golden duck, edging Swanepoel to O’Riordan.

This mini-collapse stemmed the flow of runs, but Bohannon was dropped off the luckless Jas Singh in the penultimate over and he and Matty Hurst batted through to leave Lancashire in a dominant position.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network