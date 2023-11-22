Advertisement

Lana Del Rey just got an XL full fringe

Elena Chabo
Lana Del Rey has always been a hair icon, sporting mesmerising retro looks as part of her time-traveller charm; but this is not her typical beehive. Have you ever seen a fringe so big and thick it basically turns the rest of someone's hair into a mullet? Well, you're about to.

Appearing in Harper's Bazaar, Lana is sporting a fringe and/or bangs (depending on your vocabulary) so big it's kind of giving cartoon Beatles (as in the band, not a bug).

landa del ray mullet fringe
Harper's Bazaar

Lana girl, is that you? You'd be forgiven for thinking it was a short style, that she was off to another 'Everyone dresses as Kris Jenner' party thrown by the Kardashians. But that's why we can justifiably call this a stretched mullet because BOOM. Pardy in the back! Her hair is worn long and sailing down to her waist.

And did she just bring back dip-dye? Because the golden ends to her dark tresses are way more high-contrast and abrupt than balayage. It looks cute here, but please don't get back into DIY dip-dye or as I liked to call it back in 2013... dunk-dye

She looks so country when matched with that double denim shirt and jeans, and we're not complaining.

Other snaps from the shoot are a completely different style sans-fringe, so it could be clever styling or it could be a hairpiece or even a whole wig. We don't know and that's ok, this isn't science, this is art.

