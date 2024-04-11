Lampe, Lawson score twice in Cardinals' win over Grinnell

Apr. 10—GRINNELL — A pair of goals from Nate Lampe and Christian Lawson helped the Newton boys soccer team get back on the winning track on Monday.

The Cardinals dominated the first half and cruised from there during a 5-1 non-conference road win over Grinnell.

"It was good to start early," Newton head boys soccer coach Zach Jensen said. "I felt like we stayed on the gas pedal and finished more of our opportunities tonight. We can still be more efficient though."

Nate Lampe

Newton is 12-5 against Grinnell since 2011. The Cardinals have won three straight in the series and have outscored the Tigers 16-1 in those matches.

Monday's goal by Grinnell came in the final 3 minutes against junior varsity players from Newton.

"We got everyone on our varsity roster into the match," Jensen said. "New guys got some varsity action, which is always good."

Lampe finished the match with two goals and two assists. He now has six goals and 10 assists this season. The 10 assists rank third in the state.

Lampe's first goal came in the 3rd minute on an assist from Conner McPartlin.

Caleb Mattes

Lampe's first assist came off a corner kick that was headed in by Caleb Mattes in the 11th minute. It was Mattes' third goal of the season.

The Cardinals went up 3-0 in the 21st minute when Lampe scored again off an assist from Lawson.

Lawson's first goal came unassisted two minutes later. That put the Cardinals (6-1) in front 4-0 at halftime and they went in front 5-0 off a second goal from Lawson, which was assisted by Lampe in the 41st minute. It was Lawson's fifth goal of the season.

Newton took 28 shots and placed 14 of them on goal. Hunter Teague played 70 minutes at goalie and made one save. Javin Doland played the final 10 minutes inside the net.

Grinnell's three wins this season came by shutout, but the Tigers scored just one goal in each of their two losses.

Conner McPartlin