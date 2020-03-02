Lampard still unsure when Pulisic will return

Christian Pulisic has been out since Jan. 1 through injury and his manager at Chelsea, Frank Lampard, is still unsure as to when he will return.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pulisic, 21, suffered an adductor injury after Chelsea’s draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on the first day of 2020 and hasn’t appeared since.

Lampard revealed that Pulisic tried to step up his recovery at the end of January but suffered a setback. The Chelsea boss also told Pro Soccer Talk that Pulisic should be fit in mid-February. That was a few weeks ago.

“In terms of when he’s back, it is not going to be a week, it is probably be the other end of the early February break but he is getting better and he isn’t far away,” Lampard said on Jan. 21.

Ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Liverpool on Tuesday, here’s the latest update from Lampard on Pulisic.

That's it from Frank Lampard. He insists that saying Abraham or Pulisic out indefinitely isn't information he is withholding, he just doesn't have the answer at the moment. He can only 'hope' that they can get over the injuries in the next week or two. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 2, 2020





This latest news will no doubt concern USMNT fans. They have two friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales in a few weeks time in Europe and it will likely be touch and go for Pulisic to make those games.

Chelsea have won just five of their last 16 games in the Premier League and are still in fourth place but are now just three points ahead of the chasing pack.

Christian Pulisic’s creativity has been missed and he will no doubt he incredibly frustrated that just as his debut season in England was going so well after a rough start, injury has struck. This type of adductor or hip injury is tough to call as things can go wrong on each and every step of the recovery process.

Story continues

It seems unlikely he will be ruled out for a few more months but it doesn’t seem like he will return anytime soon.

Lampard still unsure when Pulisic will return originally appeared on NBCSports.com