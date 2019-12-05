Lampard: Pulisic can reach ‘top level of world football’

There haven’t been goals or assists coming from Christian Pulisic the past couple of matches, but Frank Lampard keeps getting asked about his playmaker.

Pulisic was tidy and solid again in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa, strong in possession and oh-so-good in tight spaces. It had the media asking the manager about his American youngster.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa ]

“Really impressed,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “I think he is playing really well. Since he came into the team, at Burnley got those goals and carried on with his form. He can score more but we’ve got a player in Christian that is really exciting and when you see this type of player in the modern day and you see their quality.

“He has got the ability to go on to the extra level, which is the top level of world football. At the minute he is doing really well and I hope he keeps that up.”

Chelsea’s “Captain America” went 85 minutes in the win, subbing off for Callum Hudson-Odoi. Pulisic forced a save out of Heaton that Abraham couldn’t finish, and nearly cashed in on a free kick rebound in tight.

He finished an 88 percent passer with five shots (three blocked, one on target), winning 10 of 18 duels and making one tackle.

On the season, Pulisic has six goals and six assists in 17 appearances. He’s one goal behind his single-season best, set last season at Borussia Dortmund, and needs seven assists to match his 2016/17 highs with the Bundesliga outfit.

You’d bet on him to get there.