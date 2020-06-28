Days after hailing Christian Pulisic as a player who can reach the levels of Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling, the American’s manager at Chelsea was detailing the player’s injury concerns.

Frank Lampard got another strong performance out of Pulisic in Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday, but removed the player with 18 minutes to play.

“He felt tightness in his calf during second drinks break so took him off straight away,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “We’ll see in next day. Andreas had a problem in his hip, didn’t feel comfortable in training yesterday so was out of the squad.”

[ MORE: U.S. coach Marsch wins Austrian double ]

The game was not in Chelsea’s favor at halftime, and the manager did not hesitate to remove three young players.

Reece James was the best of the three but was removed for mainstay Cesar Azpilicueta, while struggling Billy Gilmour and Mason Mount were replaced by Mateo Kovacic and eventual goal scorer Ross Barkley.

“Mason has given a lot of input in two games this week. Reece hasn’t played in a long time, Billy the same. They are going to be top players for this club no matter what. A fact of how I saw the game. They all train well, have great work ethic. Just the circumstances today.”

We’ll hope for the best on Pulisic, who will want to continue to assert himself as a starter before Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, and perhaps others arrive for Chelsea’s 2020-21 season.

Plus: “Christian Pulisic, FA Cup winner” would be a nice line for the USMNT star’s resume.

Lampard issues Pulisic injury update, verdict on halftime subs originally appeared on NBCSports.com