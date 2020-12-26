Lampard furious with ‘lazy’ players after Chelsea loss at Arsenal (video)

Frank Lampard is fuming with Chelsea after “lazy” decisions cost them a chance to second place in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, and he’s not keeping his fury private.

The Chelsea manager says his players were well-instructed about the threat provided by a derby rival who was winless in seven Premier League matches.

They just didn’t do their jobs against a slumping foe and he’s very angry with them.

“That’s one for the players,” Lampard said. “I take responsibility on the outside but players need to take responsibility cause the message was clear. This is a dangerous game for us: talented team, back against the wall, London derby. We were in a position where we could second and they were in a position where they might be looking downwards. That’s a dangerous combination. If you go out and play at 60-70 percent, or a few players play at that level, you’re not gonna win any game in the Premier League.”

He continued:

“You either make it or more difficult for them or you give them an opportunity and we did that 45 minutes. You get what you deserve. Lazy to give away a penalty. Lazy in terms of giiving away a free kick that he puts in the top corner. I’m very, very disappointed in the way we approached the first half. It’s not tactics or system, it’s do you want to run, do you want to back your team now? Do you want to sprint or do you want to jog? Do you want to say oh maybe I don’t have to run? We took that decision and it was the wrong one.”

Reece James gave away the penalty to Kieran Tierney. Replays show that contact was minimal but a pen is a pen.

Not sure that N’Golo Kante’s foul on Bukayo Saka can be classified as lazy, but the overall point is spot-on. It also risks plenty in the team room, a place already feeling ill with three losses in four matches, though that wake-up call should’ve already arrived before kickoff at Arsenal.

Chelsea has Aston Villa and Man City at home as part of a nightmare week for any team. The way their opponents look, the Blues could be well off the top four pace if they mimic Saturday’s efforts.

