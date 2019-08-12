Lampard baffled by Mourinho’s criticism

Frank Lampard’s first Premier League game as a manager didn’t go as planned as his Chelsea side were hammered 4-0 at Manchester United.

The result was a head scratcher and the scoreline flattered United, but the nature of Chelsea’s second half capitulation has left Lampard and his youngsters open to criticism.

Jose Mourinho, Lampard’s former boss at Chelsea, was making his punditry debut for Sky Sports on Sunday and questioned Mount and Abraham starting.

“He didn’t like the performance of Mason Mount? Is that what he said? Did he? wow,” Lampard said. “Well, I can’t drag players out of the medical room to play if they are experienced or not, so these are the players that played in a game that we were clearly the better team for 45-60 minutes.

“What was evident that we made individual errors that led to four goals out of their five shots. So there’s the harsh reality for us. I don’t have to be too concerned about what anyone else says, pundit-wise or anyone, they have to speak. At the same time, what’s clear is the squad is what we’ve got and I believe in it.”

Mount did play well in the first half and Abraham hit the post with a thunderous effort early on.

Mourinho’s comments were more about Lampard playing too many inexperienced players at the same time rather than having Willian, N’Golo Kante or Olivier Giroud on from the start.

Lampard is missing several first team stars due to injury with Antonio Rudiger, Kante and Willian not fully fit. The transfer ban will buy him a little extra time and the Chelsea fans at Old Trafford were certainly on the side of their all-time record goalscorer despite the heavy loss.

The harsh reality of the situation is that if Chelsea lose to Liverpool in the Super Cup final this Wednesday, more criticism will come Lampard’s way. He knows that. And he handled the question about Mourinho’s comments pretty well. Another six months of questions if his team are struggling may seem the second-year coach become a little less diplomatic.