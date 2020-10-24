Lampard, Azpilicueta, Ole on ‘that’ non-penalty at Man United – Chelsea

Chelsea and Manchester United have different takes on VAR’s decision not to ask the referee to review a possible penalty on Harry Maguire in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday

Chelsea’s reaction is heated and definitive, while the United manager’s take is… not too strong.

[ MORE: Three things learned | Player ratings ]

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta had position on Harry Maguire as the ball was whipped into the box early in the match. Maguire had both arms around Azpilicueta’s shoulders as he rose high to head the ball clear.

The call didn’t come and there was no discernable review as play went forward. When play did stop, a review did arrive… for an indistinguishable play involving Marcus Rashford at the other end.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch: How did he play? ]

“I felt his both arms around my neck and shoulders,” Azpilicueta said. “The referee can be shown, the VAR is there. The monitor is on the side to help. Why not take 20 seconds to review?”

🗣 "The VAR is there, the monitor is there to help. It was 50/50 so why not take 20 seconds to review" César Azpilicueta's opinion on the penalty incident with Harry Maguire in the first-half pic.twitter.com/kMm0CfCcWN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2020





Frank Lampard issued even stronger comments, playing to the crowd that loves to point to Manchester United’s favorable penalty stats.

“Without a doubt (it’s a penalty),” Lampard said on NBC.

“I’m interested to see what everyone else says cause I spoke to the lads about how many penalties they get here the last two years, they are miles ahead in Europe. It’s a really clear penalty. VAR is here for that. It’s not always easy on the eyes for the refs. … because I don’t think he could explain not giving it when you see the headlock that he’s in.”

Back to Solskjaer. Here’s his refutation.

“The lad just pinned him. Harry maybe shouldn’t have his arms around him.”

Laughing out loud.

To add insult to injury, it’s been only eight months since Maguire was not sent off for a foot between Michy Batshuayi’s legs. He’d go on to score in a 2-0 United win.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Lampard, Azpilicueta, Ole on ‘that’ non-penalty at Man United – Chelsea originally appeared on NBCSports.com