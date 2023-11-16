LaMoure/LM volleyball back at State for first time in six years

Nov. 15—LAMOURE, N.D. — A few things have changed since Jill Dunn was last on the sidelines at the NDHSAA State Volleyball Tournament.

For one, some of the athletes on the current LaMoure/Litchville-Marion head coach's roster weren't even born.

"I have not been to State as a coach and the last time I would have been there as a player would be in 2008," Dunn said. "I'm expecting a fun-filled, energetic atmosphere and a great experience for our team to be there."

LaMoure/LM will be the team representing Region 3 at the 2023 Class B State Tournament. The tourney will run Nov. 16-18. LLM, the No. 5 overall seed, will match up with 2022 defending state champs, Northern Cass in the opening round of the tournament. The Loboes and Jaguars are set to play at 7 p.m. at the Fargodome.

While the Loboes had some bumps in the road this season, Dunn said from the beginning of the year, she felt confident in the potential of her team and confident that they could get where they needed to be in order to get to State.

"I expected we'd have some ups and downs, which we did, but I always truly believed that we could finish the season a lot stronger than how we started and make it to that Region 3 Championship," Dunn said. "Our Region is always tough and has many good teams that could compete at the State level."

Each year, Dunn said the team out of LaMoure is different and as the coach she has to evaluate what the squad needs to work on most. This season, Dunn said the Loboes worked a lot on serve-receive, the transition on defense and the team's unity and chemistry.

"I have to say, the girls set their minds to it," Dunn said. "We really strived to improve in all those areas and it was very evident in our play that we had improved in all those areas by the end of the season which is right where we needed to be by the postseason.

"We were missing a key player of ours for the first six weeks," she said. "We had to learn and adjust within our rotation, but one good quality about that is no matter who is out there at a time, they all compete hard and are willing to work together."

Despite being short a player, the Loboes still had a good start to the season. The team finished second place at the Northern Cass tournament, only losing to Northern Cass in close sets. Dunn said many of the team's losses throughout the season were in five sets and tough matches.

"We've learned more and more about mental toughness and finishing the points when we need to and I think those losses and tough matches helped prepare us for situations like those," Dunn said.

A couple of those losses came against Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier. The Loboes had fallen to EKM twice during the regular season. The two teams met up again in the Region 3 championship match.

"I didn't feel they were bad losses for us," Dunn said. "EKM is a great team and both previous matches with them were close five-setters (but) we wanted to win very badly this time. Any team in their Region Championship wants to win. We learned from the previous matches what we needed to do (and) work on, and then we knew it was do-or-die time and we just laid it all out on the floor."

Dunn said she thought the Loboes' edge in the region championship came from consistent first-ball contact plays.

"Our serve receive was good and our defense was picking up balls any which way, which then allowed us to utilize our hitters," Dunn said. "We also stayed aggressive at the net. When you get behind a point or two it's easy to start tipping and making things easy for the other team and we just decided to keep swinging and stay aggressive no matter the score and that really worked out for us."

Quick decision-making at the net is what ended up sending the Loboes through to State.

"We played four sets, and we needed that fourth set to win the match," Dunn said. "It was pretty back and forth the whole way until we were ahead 23-21 and we set our right side Bailie Kelley, but she was pulled in and couldn't get her full attack and decided to push it to the right back corner.

"It was wide open because the defense was tracking her to hit the other way," she said. "I think she fooled everyone in the gym to get that point 24. That's when I knew we'd be heading to State. Sure enough, she went back to serve, EKM set it to their middle, and our Heidi Steffes was right there in the middle with a huge block to end the match. It was a surreal moment and the gym was electric."

This season marks the Loboes' first time back at the state tournament since 2017.

"I am feeling confident and excited," Dunn said of the Loboes' chances at State."This team has made great strides and enjoys playing together. Northern Cass is a good, tough team too. All these teams are good. We know it will be a battle, and no matter the outcome the girls know they just have to focus on one point at a time and leave it all on the court."