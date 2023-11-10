LaMoure/LM beats Edgeley/KM to move to state volleyball tourney

Nov. 10—ELLENDALE, N.D. — In a slightly unexpected turn of events, Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier won't be the team representing Region 3 at the 2023 State Volleyball Tournament.

LaMoure/LM defeated the top-ranked Rebels 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 in the Region 3 volleyball championship match on Thursday night. The Region championship is LaMoure's first since 2017.

EKM was the team to beat all season long.

The Rebels had a perfect 6-0 Region 3, District 5 record and were 11-0 in Region 3 play. Overall, the squad was 26-5. Head coach Darci Moch and her squad had faced LaMoure/LM two other times throughout the year and both times the Rebels had come out on top of the five-set battle.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Moch was named the Region 3 Coach of the Year while Allison Thomas of Medina/Pingree-Buchanan was named the Region 3 Senior Athlete of the Year.

The 2023 Class A and Class B State Volleyball Tournament will be held Nov. 16-18 in Fargo at the Fargdome. Quarterfinal matches are slated to begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16. As of Nov. 10, the quarterfinal match-ups are still to be determined.

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

AT ELLENDALE HIGH SCHOOL

Nov. 6

Quarterfinals

G1: (5-4) Carrington 3, (6-1) Linton/HMB 1

G2: (5-2) LaMoure/LM 3, (6-3) South Border 0

G3: (5-1) Edgeley/KM 3, (6-4) Kidder County 0

G4: (5-3) Oakes 3, (6-2) Medina/PB 1

Nov. 7

Semifinal: LaMoure/LM 3, Carrington 2

Semifinal: Edgeley/KM 3, Oakes 1

Nov. 9

Third place: Oakes 3, Carrington 1

Championship: LaMoure/LM 3, Edgeley/KM 1

Region 3 Senior Athlete of the Year: Allison Thomas, Medina/PB

Region 3 Coach of the Year: Darci Moch, Edgeley/KM