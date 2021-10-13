LaMonte Wade Jr.'s great NLDS Game 4 catch saves Giants from disaster

Late Night LaMonte saves Giants in Game 4 with leaping catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LaMonte Wade Jr. earned his Late Night LaMonte nickname for his clutch gene in the ninth inning at the plate. On Tuesday night, it was his defense that saved the Giants from disaster in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

As Brandon Crawford got Giants fans off their feet Monday night with his leaping grab in a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was Wade's turn to flash his leather one night later.

With the bases loaded and the Dodgers already ahead 2-0, Wade made a spectacular leaping grab at the wall to end the third inning, limiting the damage and saving the Giants from spiraling at Dodger Stadium.

Chris Taylor's deep fly to left field had an exit velocity of exactly 100 mph. It traveled 368 feet and had an expected batting average of .470.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Mookie Betts' two-run shot gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

YARD? MOOKIE SAID BETTS. pic.twitter.com/iPwL4oTlmz — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 13, 2021

Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani lasted just 1 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and two earned runs.