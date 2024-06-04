Lamont Roach Jr. to defend world title in D.C. June 28th

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Last year, D.C. native and pro boxer, Lamont Roach Jr. defeated Hector Luis Garcia in Las Vegas to win his first-ever world title at super featherweight.

Roach now gets ready to defend that WBA title in Washington, D.C. on June 28th at the Entertainment & Sports Arena against the undefeated Fergal McCrory.

“We know what work we put in and we know what we’re trying to do,” says Roach Jr. “So bringing this fight home means the world to us, for us to promote it is just you know, like, we’re going to enjoy the fruits of our labor.”

Roach is managed and trained by his father Lamont Roach Senior, and this world title defense is the biggest event they’ve ever promoted through their brand, NoXcuse Promotions. Roach senior says, they are ready for the challenge and fans should expect a show.

“Anytime you’re in a position where you got the bull’s eye on your back, and we expect that that’s why we train like we don’t even have the title. We’re not going to lose that hunger and you’re going to see Lamont look spectacular in front of his hometown crowd.

Lamont was previously signed to Golden Boy boxing promotions before he left to fight under NoXcuse promotions. Roach’s world title win was their first fight on their own and now they look to build on that momentum and bring world-class boxing events to their backyard.

The fight on June 28th will feature a stacked card featuring local DMV boxers, including Roach’s younger brother, Jordan Roach who will be making his pro debut.

“So much representation of the area,” says Roach Jr, “people kind of knew that DC is boxing hotbed but now you’re really gonna see, like you’re really gonna see and I’m glad I get to be the one to shine a light on them.”

The undercard will also feature other DMV fighters like Rianna Rios and Greg “Sharpshooter” Outlaw and Ben Johnson who will also make his pro debut.

Tickets are available now online at ticketmaster.com.

