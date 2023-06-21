Lamont Paris’ Gamecocks to face ACC foe at Spectrum Center in Charlotte

The South Carolina men’s basketball team has added another unique matchup to its fall schedule.

The Gamecocks will travel to Spectrum Center in Charlotte — home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets — on Nov. 10 to play Virginia Tech as part of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Series. The field was announced Wednesday.

The Charlotte branch of the series includes three games, all played on Nov. 10, with times yet to be announced. In addition to the Gamecocks vs. Hokies matchup, Charlotte will face Liberty and Virginia will take on Florida.

Lamont Paris’ schedule in Year 2 as head coach is coming to light in bits and pieces. Last week, the team announced it would travel to Glendale, Arizona, to play in the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off tournament at Desert Diamond Arena. The Gamecocks will open play Nov. 17 against DePaul followed by a game against either Grand Canyon or San Francisco on Nov. 19.

Paris replaced 10-year coach Frank Martin prior to the 2022-23 season and led the rebuilding Gamecocks to an 11-21 finish. Though USC will lose freshman standout GG Jackson — projected to go in Thursday’s NBA Draft — Paris and his staff have worked the transfer portal this offseason and brought in veterans like Wofford’s B.J. Mack and Vanderbilt’s Myles Stute to supplement the roster.