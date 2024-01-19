Lamont Jones scores 30 points, Trojans beat Catamounts

Jan. 19—KEYSER, W.Va. — Lamont Jones scored 22 of his game-high 30 points in the first half, leading Allegany College of Maryland to a 92-78 win over WVU Potomac State College on Wednesday.

Jones went 8 of 11 from the field in the first half and made five 3-pointers for the Trojans (15-2, 10-0 NJCAA Region 20).

He also added two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Tyson Oghene added 15 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal. He scored 11 points in the second half.

Cam Brown recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also had four steals and a block.

Ron Brown and Jeremiah Mobley each scored 12 points. Brown added four rebounds, four assists and a block.

Mobley added eight rebounds and three assists.

Damian Thompson led the Catamounts (6-9, 5-7 Region 20) with 15 points. He also had four rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Rodney Vilsaint and Salem Olusoji each scored 13 points.

Vilsaint also had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Daniel Charlot finished with 11 points.

Allegany led 50-38 at halftime and edged Potomac State 42-40 in the second half.

Both teams play on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Trojans host Northern Virginia while the Catamounts head to Frederick.

