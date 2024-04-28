Lammers sets Eredivisie scoring record

Sam Lammers struggled badly to make an impact at Rangers this season, but he is having no such problems in the Eredivisie.

The on-loan Ibrox forward continued his prolific form with a late equaliser in FC Utrecht's 2-2 draw at RKC Waalwijk on Sunday - becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive Eredivisie games.

Lammers, who netted just two in 31 outings for Rangers before his January exit to his homeland, has now scored eight times in his last seven matches and nine in 15 overall for the Dutch outfit.