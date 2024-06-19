Lamine Yamal talks Nico Williams, Carvajal, Neymar, career ambitions – ‘I hope I can be a Barça legend’

Star Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has shared his aspirations and insights in a candid interview with Cope.

Brimming with confidence, the 16-year-old expressed his hope to one day become a legendary figure at the club, a statement that surely delighted Barça fans.

When asked if he wants to be at Barcelona his whole life, he said, “Yes, I hope I can be a Barça legend.”

When asked to name a player with whom he would like to play, the winger chose a Barcelona icon, replying: “Neymar.”

During the interview, Yamal also mentioned his initial conversation with the new coach, Hansi Flick. This conversation took place before a match against Croatia where Flick wished Yamal the best of luck and expressed his excitement about the upcoming season.

“I spoke with him before the game. He told me good luck, that he was looking forward to the season starting and I told him the same thing.”

Relationship with Real Madrid players

Lamine Yamal assisted Dani Carvajal’s first international goal. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

One of the questions Yamal faced was about the often tense relationship between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Yamal responded with maturity, emphasising that despite the rivalry, players from both teams maintain good relationships with one another. He highlighted that personal bonds can transcend professional competition, underscoring the mutual respect among players.

“In the end, I understand that people will think that if one plays for Real Madrid and another for Barçat then we are going to fight, but we get along very well.”

“Carvajal? We get along very well, and that is what makes us win big titles. I didn’t know Nacho and he takes great care of us young players,” said the 16-year-old.

On the other hand, when asked what is more difficult between a mathematics exam and scoring against Real Madrid, the youngster simply said, “Scoring against Real Madrid.”

Words on Nico Williams

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams share a great friendship. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

It is no secret that Yamal shares a great relationship with Athletic Club’s forward Nico Williams, who happens to be a transfer target for Barcelona.

Speaking about him, Yamal mentioned that he hopes one day he can share the dressing room with Nico on the club level.

“Nico Williams? I am his father in everything, I beat him in everything we play.”

“I hope one day I will be able to share the dressing room with him at Barça,” added Yamal.