Lamine Yamal reveals contact from new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has revealed that he was recently the recipient of direct contact from new manager Hansi Flick.

Wide-man Lamine, for his part, is of course currently on international duty, with the Spanish national team.

Despite his tender years, the 16-year-old was afforded both a place in Luis de la Fuente’s final squad for Euro 2024, and a starting berth in La Roja’s opening fixture against Croatia.

This comes on the back of what was nothing short of an explosion onto the first-team picture at club level with Barcelona last season.

In turn, ahead of the new La Liga campaign kicking into gear in a couple of months’ time, it should come as little surprise to hear of Barca’s new head coach already working towards building a relationship with a player who will no doubt play an absolutely central role in his project.

Speaking in an interview with COPE this week, Lamine was asked about the arrival of Hansi Flick on the touchline in Catalunya’s capital.

And the attacker went on to reveal that he recently received a phone call from his new manager, who made clear his excitement at the prospect of what is to come at Barcelona in 2024/25:

“Hansi Flick? I spoke to him before the game against Croatia. He told me good luck and that he was looking forward to starting the season and I told him the same thing.”

Conor Laird | GSFN