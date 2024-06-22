Lamine Yamal rejected Bayern Munich move in 2022 - report

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal turned down the opportunity to sign for Bayern Munich when he was 14, according to a report.

Yamal, who doesn't turn 17 until July, has enjoyed a superb breakout 2023/24 season for both club and country. After registering seven goals and ten assists in a staggering 50 games for Barca, he was called into the Spain squad for their Euro 2024 campaign.

The winger has played a starring role for La Roja in their two games thus far, helping them to a 3-0 win over Croatia and 1-0 victory against Italy.

Sky Sport Germany claim that Yamal's career to this point could have looked a tad different, as Bayern had identified him as a 'top target' when he was only 14-years-old.

Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe, who at the time were key parts of Bayern's internal structure, believed Yamal could become a future Ballon d'Or contender, particularly after the latter watched him during a UEFA Youth League game.

Bayern managed to meet with his agent, former Spain midfielder Ivan de la Pena, over a potential move. But ultimately, Yamal spurned Bayern's advances as he did not see any reason to leave boyhood club Barcelona.

In the present day, Bayern are close to finalising the signing of a different left-footed right winger. Crystal Palace's Michael Olise has agreed to join the Bundesliga giants, choosing them over the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain interested in Athletic Club's Nico Williams, who has featured alongside Yamal for Spain at Euro 2024.

However, Athletic are adamant that Williams wants to stay, while Barca's financial woes could make it difficult for them to compete with other teams for his signature, despite Yamal's pleas to bring in his international teammate.