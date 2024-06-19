Lamine Yamal ready to keep terrorising defences at Euro 2024

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is confident he can become a star at Euro 2024.

The 16-year-old continues to break new ground and he became the youngest player to feature in European Championship history at the start of the tournament.

He completed 86 minutes in Spain’s 3-0 win over Croatia and laid on an assist for Dani Carvajal’s first ever international goal.

Despite his tender age, Luis de la Fuente is prepared to keep him in the starting XI, as his team take on holders Italy in their second game of Euro 2024 on June 20.

His ability to glide past defenders was a regular feature for Barcelona in the 2023/24 campaign and one key statistic stood out for him against Croatia.

His six attempted take ons were more than any other Spain player and he is ready to keep on testing full backs as the tournament progresses.

“I always go down the side of the defender, because it’s a very psychological game”, as per quotes from Marca.

“Once I leave a defender behind for the first time, he’s already scared, and I will keep on going.”

With the final scheduled for the day after his 17th birthday, on July 14, he will break another European Championship record, if he finds the back of net in Germany.