Lamine Yamal names two former Barcelona stars as his footballing idols

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has this week provided an insight into the players who inspired him most when he was growing up.

Lamine, for his part, has of course enjoyed nothing short of an explosion onto the world stage over the course of the last nine months.

As much comes after his increasingly eye-catching performances at youth level with Barcelona culminated in a call-up to Xavi’s first-team ranks.

And the Spaniard has not looked back since…

Lamine, all told, racked up a whopping 50 appearances in Blaugrana colours in 2023/24.

This included 37 in the league (22 starts), giving rise to an altogether impressive haul of five goals, and eight assists.

End production aside, though, the youngster’s all-round brilliance on the right flank proved nothing short of a sight to behold, with his touch, pace, close control and mazy dribbling all befitting of a player much his senior.

In turn, on Wednesday, it will no doubt mark a source of interest to those of a Barcelona persuasion to hear that, whilst still developing during his very early years as a player, Lamine looked to two of the club’s former stars as a source of inspiration.

The pair in question? Lionel Messi, and Neymar.

Speaking in an interview with GQ Spain, the 16-year-old explained:

“I have two football idols: Messi and Neymar. Neymar for his incredible style, I enjoyed watching him. Messi because he is the best player in history.”

