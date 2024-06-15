Lamine Yamal dazzles on UEFA Euro debut for Spain – performance in numbers

On Saturday, Spain and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player ever to participate in UEFA Euro.

The youngster achieved this remarkable feat at just 16 years and 338 days old. Yamal broke the previous record held by Kacper Kozlowski of Poland, who was 17 years and 246 days old when he played against Spain in Euro 2020.

During the match against Croatia, Yamal not only made history but also made a significant impact on the game. In the first half, he assisted Dani Carvajal’s goal which made it 3-0 for Spain.

As a result, he became the youngest assist provider in the history of the competition.

This assist added to his growing list of achievements as he already holds the records for being the youngest player to play for Barcelona and the youngest player to start a match in La Liga in the 21st century.

Lamine Yamal vs Croatia in numbers

Lamine Yamal assisted Spain’s third goal against Croatia. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Yamal’s performance against Croatia was truly impressive. He was a key player on the field, delivering 3 key passes and creating 2 big scoring chances.

He successfully completed three out of four dribbling attempts, showing his skill and confidence with the ball.

Yamal had 34 touches during the game and managed to complete 15 out of 18 passes accurately, achieving an 83% pass success rate. He also delivered two accurate crosses out of three attempts and contributed defensively by winning two tackles.

In terms of advanced statistics, Yamal finished the match with 0.4 expected goals (xG) and 0.39 expected assists (xA).

These numbers indicate that, despite his young age, he is already a formidable player on the field. His ability to contribute both offensively and defensively at such a young age demonstrates his immense potential and skill.

Overall, Yamal’s record-breaking appearance at Euro 2024 was not just a historic moment but also a display of his exceptional talent and potential.

At only 16 years old, he has shown that he can compete at the highest level of European football and make a significant impact.