Lamine Yamal calls on Barcelona to sign rumoured top target – “I hope to share a dressing room with him”

Ahead of Spain’s second Euro 2024 group stage fixture against Italy, which takes place on Thursday, 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal spoke to the media on several topics. One of the main discussions points was his close friend, teammate and wing partner, Nico Williams.

The pair’s bromance is one of the most notable in the Spain camp, and Lamine Yamal spoke on it during his interview in El Larguero (via Cadena SER). He joked about the 21-year-old, who had been seen listening in close by.

“I say that he is very good a little out of obligation. We get along very well. Since the first call-up he has been like this and he is another friend here.

“I am his father in everything, I beat him in everything we play.”

Lamine Yamal did also admit that he would love to be teammates with Williams at club level.

“I haven’t said it yet, but Nico is a great player and I hope I can share a dressing room (at Barcelona) with him. Of course, I think he should decide, but I would sign him. He is one of those wingers who takes you on, who beats you with speed. He has the audacity and overflow, that helps any team.”

Lamine Yamal may up getting his wish, as Williams is rumoured to be one of Barcelona’s top targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. However, they will need to raise funds to afford his asking price, which is reported to be in the region of €60m.