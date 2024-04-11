Lamine Yamal: Barcelona and Paris St-Germain boycott TV network after pre-match remark

Lamine Yamal has six caps for Spain [Getty Images]

Barcelona and Paris St-Germain refused to give interviews to a television broadcaster after a controversial remark made about Lamine Yamal before their Champions League fixture.

German Burgos, working for Spanish TV station Movistar, was speaking over footage of Barcelona winger Yamal doing kick-ups when he made the comment.

Burgos is reported to have said: "If it doesn't go well for him, he could end up at a traffic light."

He has apologised for the comment.

The remark, which has been interpreted as a reference to people who perform at traffic lights and ask drivers for money, came before Barcelona's quarter-final first-leg win against PSG on Wednesday.

"It was a comment made without meaning to hurt anyone. We talk about football, nothing else. If he felt offended, I am sorry and I apologise publicly," said Burgos.

Burgos, 54, earned 35 caps for Argentina during his playing career and spent six years in Spain with Mallorca and Atletico Madrid.

Movistar said they "condemn" the comments and will be taking "appropriate measures" to ensure there is no repeat in the future.

Yamal, 16, was born in Spain to Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean parents.

The winger, who already has six caps for Spain, became the youngest player to appear in a Champions League quarter-final during the victory in Paris.

[BBC]