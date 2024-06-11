Lamine Yamal bags Barcelona season award

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has on Tuesday secured for himself a prestigious individual award.

That in question? The Barcelona Goal of the Season prize.

Wide-man Lamine is of course fresh off the most remarkable of breakout seasons in Catalunya’s capital.

After seeing his endeavours at youth level rewarded by way of a call-up to the Blaugrana’s senior ranks, the 16-year-old did not look back for a single second.

All told, Lamine racked up 50 appearances across all competitions, notching seven goals and 10 assists along the way.

And one such strike on the part of the Spanish international, it has today been revealed, has been voted as the best scored by a Barcelona player in 2023/24.

The goal in question came back in March, when Lamine cut back onto his trusty left foot to bend a sumptuous effort into the far top corner against Mallorca.

As per a statement across Barca’s website and social media platforms, following a public vote, the gifted wide-man won out in the poll for Goal of the Season.

Congratulations, Lamine!

Lamine Yamal's 𝙜𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙯𝙤 🆚 Mallorca wins best goal of the season 🔥



🔝 @play_eFootball pic.twitter.com/PZWCiVsBLa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 11, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN