Lamine Yamal admits he would like to play with Athletic Club star at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal admits he would like to play with Athletic Club star at Barcelona

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has admitted that he would be in favour of linking up with Spanish international teammate Nico Williams at club level.

Wide-man Williams has of course seen his name take its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

This comes amid the widespread understanding that the Athletic Club star has been identified as a leading target on the part of the Barcelona brass.

Fresh off a stellar campaign in the Basque Country, culminating in eight goals and a hefty 17 assists across all competitions, Williams has been earmarked as the ideal profile to round out new boss Hansi Flick’s front three.

And as alluded to above, this week, a current member of this very trident has provided his take on the ongoing chatter surrounding Williams’ potential arrival.

Speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal, known to boast a close relationship with his fellow countryman, was drawn on the possibility of joining forces at club level.

And the 16-year-old was not shy in admitting that he would indeed like to line out alongside Williams at Barcelona:

“Yes. I think we play well together. But this question is more for him.”

Conor Laird | GSFN