Lamine Camara voted Ligue 1’s “Gem” of the Season

Lamine Camara’s (20) impressive debut in the top flight of French football has once again been recognised after he was named Ligue 1’s “Gem” of the Season in a public vote, an annual award provided by the league to the best young player.

Camara was picked ahead of fierce competition with the Senegalese international beating the likes of Guillaume Restes (19), Dilane Bakwa (21), Yassine Kechta (22), and Eli Junior Kroupi (17) to the award.

Despite suffering a relegation with FC Metz, after Les Grenats lost to AS Saint-Étienne in the promotion/relegation playoff, Camara has demonstrated that he belongs at the highest level in French football, and there is very little doubt that clubs will soon come calling for the midfielder.

However, it’s not the first time this season that Camara’s efforts have been recognised, with the midfielder also the winner of the African Young Player of the Year at the tail end of 2023. The future looks bright for the young star and his next step will be a crucial one.

