LaMichael James, Haloti Ngata on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

A pair of the best Oregon Duck football players of all time are starting to get some of the recognition that they deserve.

The ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame was released on Monday, and a pair of Ducks — RB LaMichael James and DL Haloti Ngata — were listed among the greats.

James and Ngata are included among 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Ngata is widely considered as one of the best Ducks of all time, and was Oregon’s first consensus All-American since 1962, earning the honor after his 2005 season. He was also a two-time All-Pac-10 selection and first player in Oregon history to be named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year (2005).

In the NFL, Ngata went on to win a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens and be named to five Pro Bowls.

James represents one of the most electric players to ever play in Eugene. As a two-time First Team All-American (unanimous in 2010) and 2010 Doak Walker Award winner, James took the college football world by storm under Chip Kelly as one of the best RBs in the nation. He finished 3rd in the 2010 Heisman voting (nation-leading 1,731 rushing yards) and helped lead the Ducks to two 12-win seasons, three league titles, and a 2011 BCS National Championship appearance.

