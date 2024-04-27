Lamerson breaks school record at Zionsville Invite

Apr. 27—Penny Lamerson was inching closer and closer to Lebanon's 1,600-meter school record.

On Friday night at the Zionsville Invitational, she flew right past it.

The sophomore standout ran a 5:14.74, beating the previous record by more than five seconds, and placed 11th in a strong field.

"It feels really good and I feel really accomplished," Lamerson said after the race. "I came into the race with a lot of nerves, and didn't know how I was going to do, but I am happy with how it went."

Handling those nerves has been a big part of the growth for Lamerson over the past two years.

"Once I got a feel for it my freshman year, that was my starting point," Lamerson said. "Coming in last year in cross country and track, I had no clue what I was doing. I didn't any of the coaches or the plans, but now that I have a feel for it, it's definitely helped me building on strategies and things like that."

Coming into the race, Lamerson said she didn't have a real strategy, just wanted to pace herself with the girls in the field and get the experience of what it would be like racing against some of the girls in a sectional or regional field.

She said head coach Shelley West had told her to 'get out of her comfort zone' and push herself to see what she could do.

The race featured three of the top-6 and four of the top-10 times in the distance this year in the state of Indiana.

"I think it helps getting my mindset into the place I need it," Lamerson said. "Now I know where I need to be to advance out of the sectional and regional. So it definitely was a good experience."

The season is hitting its stretch run for Lamerson and the rest of the team, with just two weeks to go before the sectional and three before the sectional.

Lamerson said she just wants to continue to build on all the things she has done in training up to this point.

"I want to keep working at it," Lamerson said. "I want to continue to shave off time, and I have two more years of high school to go , so I definitely have time to keep working at it. Right now, I am feeling really accomplished, and I think now it's just up from here, I just have to keep working."

Lamerson's effort was one of a number of stand out performances from Lebanon athletes who were invited to compete in the invite on Friday.

Kaden Lark won the high jump with a height of 6-feet-4-inches.

Trey Ries was third in the 200 in a time of 22.87 and was 11th in the 100 in 11.39.

Mason Crew was seventh in the discus in 141-9.50 and eighth in the shot put in 43-6.50.

Francisco Luyindula was seventh in the 400 in 52.20, Daniel Richards was 11th in the 300-hurdles in 43.25 and ninth in the 110 hurdles in 16.53.

Tyler Meyer was seventh in the 800 in 2:00.37.

Sophia Kyker was 13th in the 400 in 1:03.49 and Nadia Jones was 14th in the 800 in 2:30.33.

Ciarra Hiatt was 10th in the pole vault, clearing 9-0.

Western Boone's Lily Shirley was eighth in the 100 in 13.44.

The Zionsville boys placed third and the girls sixth in the meet.

For the boys: Jack Turnbull won the 1,600 in 4:22.22, Cam Mullens won the 400 in 48.80, Evan Mayo won the 800 in 1:56.03, Sam Spees won the 3,200 in 9:33.4, Mason Nicholson was second in the 110 hurdles in 15.58 and fifth in the 300-hurdles in 41.48, Ben Shuster was seventh in the 200 in 23.29, Elijah Bineyard was seventh in the 1,600 in 4:29.53, John Bailey was fourth in the 800 in 1:58.62, Darrius Brownfield was fifth in the shot put in 47-3 and Fin Essley was second in the discus in 166-6.

For the girls: Omema Anyanwu won the 400 in 57.99 and 200 in 25.50, Moriah Henry was fourth in the 100 in 12.96, Laurel Powell was fourth in the 100-hurdles in 16.29, Katy Green was seventh in the 1600 in 5:11.38 and Megan Whinnery was seventh in the discus in 119-1.50.

